India look to carry winning run in semis v Japan

A confident and unbeaten India will back their strategy of attack and defense at appropriate times when they take on Japan in the semifinal of the women’s Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament here Tuesday.

Hosts and defending champions India will undoubtedly enter the semifinal as clear favourites against a side which they trounced 3-0 in their final league game.

World No. 9 India have registered five wins from as many games, including 3-0 victory over Olympic silver medallist and World No. 6 China.

India’s chief coach Harendra Singh also emphasised on the need to continue in the same vein in the tournament. “We know what are their strengths and weaknesses. For us, this tournament is about working on our strengths and build a formidable style of play for Indian women’s hockey team. It’s a mixture of attacking and defensive,” Harendra said.

