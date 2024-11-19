"He is a world-class player": Travis Head praises this Team India player

Kohli’s ordinary returns with the bat this year in Test cricket notwithstanding, the 36-year-old has been the cynosure of all eyes since the Indian team landed in Australia last week

Travis Head

Australian batter Travis Head on Monday backed Virat Kohli to “have his moments in the series” as the Indian superstar continued to dominate talks in the run-up to the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting here on Friday.



Head threw his support behind the Indian batting mainstay, who managed a mere 93 runs across three Tests against New Zealand at a forgettable average of 15.50 in his last assignment at home just before the tour of Australia.

“No doubt, we will go through all their players, cannot wait to start well against them. Virat’s going to have his moments in this series, hopefully not too many of them,” Head told the media at the Optus Stadium after Australia’s training session.

“He is a world-class player. Over the course of five Tests, he is going to play well at some stage. We have to understand and respect that. Hopefully, the players on our side also have their moments in the series,” said the left-handed batter.

Head reckoned having closed-door sessions in Australia, shortly after India’s unprecedented Test series defeat to New Zealand, would have allowed Kohli to find his rhythm.

