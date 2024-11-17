"That’s key for me": Steve Smith opens up on his plans against this Indian bowler

There were a couple of occasions where he got on top of me,” Smith told the Sydney Morning Herald

Australian batting talisman Steve Smith wants to adopt a proactive approach against Ravichandran Ashwin in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy to avoid his struggles against the Indian spinner.

Ashwin had nicked off Smith thrice during that [2020-21 series] rubber, and later in 2023 the Indian off-spinner dismissed the Aussie twice as he could only make 22 runs against his old foe. “I don’t like getting out to off-spin in Australia. But he’s also a very good bowler and he came in with some decent plans. There were a couple of occasions where he got on top of me,” Smith told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“But then I got on top of him at the SCG when I was a bit more proactive [Smith made 131 and 81 at Sydney]. So, that’s key for me. Just be proactive against him and not let him settle and bowl the way he wants to,” he added.

