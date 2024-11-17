Breaking News
Mumbai: Gokhale bridge work misses deadline again
Mumbai: Man held for murder of nine-year-old in Santacruz
Coldplay Ahmedabad tickets sell out in minutes, listed again in black
Baba Siddique murder case: Cops close in on key conspirator
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai environmental group appeals to candidates, calls for climate action commitments
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Thats key for me Steve Smith opens up on his plans against this Indian bowler

"That’s key for me": Steve Smith opens up on his plans against this Indian bowler

Updated on: 18 November,2024 07:27 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

There were a couple of occasions where he got on top of me,” Smith told the Sydney Morning Herald

Steve Smith. File Pic

Listen to this article
"That’s key for me": Steve Smith opens up on his plans against this Indian bowler
x
00:00

Australian batting talisman Steve Smith wants to adopt a proactive approach against Ravichandran Ashwin in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy to avoid his struggles against the Indian spinner.


Also Read: ‘India hurt, want to prove a point’


Ashwin had nicked off Smith thrice during that [2020-21 series] rubber, and later in 2023 the Indian off-spinner dismissed the Aussie twice as he could only make 22 runs against his old foe. “I don’t like getting out to off-spin in Australia. But he’s also a very good bowler and he came in with some decent plans. There were a couple of occasions where he got on top of me,” Smith told the Sydney Morning Herald.


“But then I got on top of him at the SCG when I was a bit more proactive [Smith made 131 and 81 at Sydney]. So, that’s key for me. Just be proactive against him and not let him settle and bowl the way he wants to,” he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

australia India vs Australia Team India ravichandran ashwin border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK