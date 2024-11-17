In an exclusive interview with mid-day, former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh says he backs the team to bounce back strongly in Oz despite their 0-3 drubbing at home by NZ

India players celebrate a wicket during the 2nd Test against NZ in Pune last month. PIC/AFP

How do you think India will fare in Australia?

They are under pressure after the 0-3 loss to New Zealand at home. That’s hurt them a lot. They want to prove a point in Australia and win there. That’s the mindset you need to have. You can’t go to Australia and have a mentality of drawing the series.

But how tough would Australia be?

They’re going to look to dominate you. It’s going to be hard to beat Australia. But you’ve done that twice in the past. So there’s no reason you can’t do it again. But for that, the top guys have to fire; Jasprit Bumrah has to take wickets. I back India to win, but we must remember that Australia will also be prepared.



Yuvraj Singh

Most team members may find playing five Test matches demanding. How do you view this?

They have played three Test matches at home. It’s not that they will play after T20 or ODI cricket, and the body is not used to five-day cricket. After three Test matches, when you go and play matches, your body is ready to play five-day matches. This generation is fitter. They know how to recover better.

There could be tiring phases in the second half of the tour

The last two Test matches will be more mentally taxing because after three Test matches, the body will start wearing down, and fatigue will kick in. Perth is a hot place, so is Adelaide. It will be the same all over Australia. Whoever is mentally more into the battle will win the Test series.

Did you speak with Shubman Gill before he left for the tour?

I spoke with him before the New Zealand Test series and told him it’s important to prepare just as he had the last time he played in Australia. It was COVID time, and I had worked with him for 19 days. He is more experienced now, and his work ethic is excellent. He will prepare well for this series because he’s hungry to get his first overseas ton [outside the sub-continent].

Do you have to be good against the short ball to succeed more in Australia?

In day cricket, you have to spend time session by session. If you spend time at the wicket in Australia, you get value for it because the pitches and the bounce are true. Last time, Rishabh Pant and Shubman played attacking cricket. Cheteshwar Pujara stood at the wicket and put his body on the line. Pujara is not known for strokeplay, but he is gutsy. Batters good against the short ball have a good chance to score runs. It would help if you had a mix of everything.

Does India have the batting strength to pressure the Australian bowlers?

We have the batting strength. Pant and Shubman performed well last time. If we have to win in Australia, it’s vital that whenever Rohit [Sharma] comes in after the first Test and Virat Kohli, our leading player, both strengthen the middle order. They have to score runs. Pant is very crucial at No. 5. He has to stick to his game and attack. His shots may not look nice sometimes, but he should continue to attack.

How do you rate Yashasvi Jaiswal?

He is an exceptional talent. It will be a big test for him. If he is able to counter the bounce, he will score big. The same goes for Sarfaraz Khan. Australia will attack you with the short ball.

Could you have played more than two Tests and 11 ODIs against Australia in Australia?

We had a firm middle-order. It was always between me, [VVS] Laxman and [Sourav] Ganguly. That’s the reason [Virender] Sehwag had to open. It took a lot of work to get into the playing XI. It would help if you were given a longer run for anyone to do well in Test cricket. If you believe somebody has potential in Test cricket, give him at least 10 Test matches and tell him, ‘You have 20 innings.’ He can play without needless pressure.