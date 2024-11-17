Breaking News
Mohinder scoffs at India teams being part of concurrent series

Updated on: 18 November,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Clayton Murzello | clayton@mid-day.com

Mohinder also revealed that he can never understand players taking rest

Mohinder Amarnath at the NCPA yesterday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Two senior Indian cricket teams were out of the country till Friday—the Test side in Australia for the forthcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy series and the T20 squad in South Africa, where the visitors ended their four-match series with a 3-1 victory.


Two teams on India duty doesn’t sit well with 1983 World Cup-winning vice-captain Mohinder Amarnath. “When it comes to India, you can only have one team. You can call it [the other side] an A team, that is fine. But it cannot be that two Indian teams are playing in two different places.


Also Read: Rafael Nadal to skip Davis Cup singles if he does not feel good


“All these youngsters, those who are performing, they could get ignored once the established players come back,” said Mohinder at the Mumbai LitFest while chatting with host Hrishi K during the preview of the book, Fearless which the former India player has written with his younger brother Rajender.

Mohinder also revealed that he can never understand players taking rest. “Whatever they are today is because of the club they have played for and the state they have represented. This made them cricketers. But top cricketers don’t represent their state. They don’t play because they feel they are tired. 

How is this possible? If you are tired, why don’t you stay at home? “I can’t digest this. Whatever they are, they are recognised because they are representing their country and they don’t play domestic cricket,” remarked Mohinder at the NCPA.

test cricket Team India australia India vs Australia border-gavaskar trophy Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 south africa Mohinder Amarnath sports news cricket news

