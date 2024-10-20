Visiting Maharashtra team score 388 in second essay, but can’t reach high enough to prevent defending champs Mumbai from being on the verge of outright win in their second Ranji match

Mumbai players celebrate a wicket against Maharashtra at MCA’s BKC ground yesterday. Pics/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Maharashtra skipper Gaikwad inspires fightback, but Mumbai hold strong x 00:00

Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (145, 16x4, 2x6) led from the front to stage a fightback against Mumbai, but it was not enough as the hosts are on the verge of beating their arch-rivals in the Group ‘A’ Ranji Trophy game at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Mumbai bowled out Maharashtra for 388 in the second essay, they were set a mere 74-run victory target. Openers Prithvi Shaw (7 not out) and Ayush Mhatre (6 not out) ensured Mumbai ended the day with 13-0, needing 61 more runs to win.



Ruturaj Gaikwad after scoring his century yesterday

Earlier, Gaikwad showed his intent right from the start. A short-pitched delivery from pacer Shardul Thakur (1-68) was hooked over deep square leg. The right-hander (80 overnight) needed just 14 balls to get his seventh first-class century in 87 balls when he took a single through a pull off Thakur.

Also Read: Mhatre tons it on!

Bawne, Dhas score big too

Sachin Dhas (98, 11x4, 1x6), who resumed his innings on 59, put on 222 runs for the second wicket with his skipper, but missed his maiden century by just two runs. No.4 Ankit Bawne (101, 10x4), who scored his 24th first-class century, also countered Mumbai bowling well, stitching an 88-run seventh wicket stand with Satyajeet Bachhav (20).

Though Mumbai have dominated the game, Maharashtra head coach Sulakshan Kulkarni said there were some positives for his team. The 222-run partnership [between Gaikwad and Dhas] was a good fight back, felt the former Mumbai wicketkeeper-batsman and coach.“He [Gaikwad] scored a quality hundred against a good side. There are some players who are a treat to watch and he is one of them. His 145 was pleasing [to the eye],” said Kulkarni.

Also Read: ‘My job is to perform’

Avasthi, Kotian claim 3 each

Mumbai off-spinner Tanush Kotian (3-74), who bowled just three overs on Saturday, was introduced to the attack in the 57th over on Sunday. But he dismissed the first innings two top-scorers — Azim Kazi (7) and Nikhil Naik (5) quickly and then Arshin Kulkarni (0) in successive overs. Left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (3-155) got rid of both Gaikwad and Bawne, while pacer Mohit Avasthi, who dismissed Dhas, claimed 3-65.

Kotian spoke about the challenge of bowling to Gaikwad: “He has every shot in his armoury. He can easily take a single or hit a boundary off a good ball. So, it’s difficult to build pressure on him or bowl a maiden over. He rotates the strike well too.” Ajinkya Rahane’s Mumbai are on the brink of a big win. Not a bad comeback from an outright loss to Baroda.

Brief scores

Maharashtra 126 & 388 (R Gaikwad 145, A Bawne 101, S Dhas 98; M Avasthi 3-65, T Kotian 3-74, S Mulani 3-155) v Mumbai 441 & 13-0 (P Shaw 7*)