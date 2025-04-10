Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, was brought to India on Thursday evening after being extradited from the US

Eknath Shinde (above) congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rana's extradition from the US. File Pic

Listen to this article Tahawwur Rana's extradition: Man responsible for 26/11 Mumbai attacks will get strict punishment, says Eknath Shinde x 00:00

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday hailed Tahawwur Rana's extradition and said that there was no doubt that the person responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks will get a severe punishment, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, was brought to India on Thursday evening after being extradited from the US. The 64-year-old Canadian citizen of Pakistani origin landed in Delhi in a special plane in the evening.

In a post on X, Eknath Shinde congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rana's extradition from the US.

Nearly a month back PM Modi and US President Donald Trump held discussion. Accordingly, the US handed over to India the most wanted criminal of the country, he said.

Eknath Shinde also congratulated External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar over the extradition.

"There is no doubt that the one who was responsible for the attack on the world's largest democracy will get a severe punishment," he said, as per the PTI.

Rana is accused of conspiring with David Coleman Headley alias Daood Gilani, and operatives of designated terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HUJI) along with other Pakistan-based co-conspirators, to carry out the the three-day terror siege of India's financial capital.

Among the 166 killed were US, British and Israeli nationals. Besides, 238 were injured in the deadly attacks carried out by a group of 10 Pakistani terrorists on a railway station, two luxury hotels and a Jewish centre after they sneaked into Mumbai through the Arabian Sea.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said that 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana's extradition came through after he exhausted all legal avenues.

In an official statement, the NIA said that it was successfully secured the extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the mastermind of the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, after years of sustained and concerted efforts to bring the key conspirator behind the 2008 mayhem to justice.



Rana was being held in judicial custody in the US pursuant to proceedings initiated under the India-US Extradition Treaty for his extradition.

The extradition finally came through after Rana exhausted all legal avenues to stay the move, the NIA said.



(with PTI inputs)