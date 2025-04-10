Seven years ago today was the first time Ankita and Vicky went out on a date, and to mark this special day, the Pavitra Rishta actress did something quite special

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are currently seen on the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs. The couple, who got married in 2021, completed 7 years of togetherness today, on 10th April. Seven years ago today was the first time Ankita and Vicky went out on a date, and to mark this special day, the Pavitra Rishta actress did something quite special—she decorated her room with beautiful flowers and ordered a cute cake to surprise Vicky.

Ankita Lokhande's romantic surprise for Vicky

While sharing this reel on her social media, Ankita attached it with a heartfelt caption. The actress, while sharing the video, wrote: "7 years since our first date… and somehow it still feels like day 1. There have been so many firsts, countless memories, creating our own home, and endless laughter along the way. Harr din, harr moment, we’ve grown together. It was never easy, because love is never easy, but we wanted it to work. We wanted each other. From being two individuals in love to becoming true partners in every sense, the 7 years of dating… were sealed with 7 pheras."

The reel shows Vicky entering the house, surprised by the beautiful decoration. It ends with the couple sitting and chilling as they enjoy rewatching their wedding video. The couple recently sparked curiosity after Vicky’s mother expressed her wish to see her grandchild. This wish of Vicky’s mom led to several rumours about Ankita’s pregnancy. Now, to shut down all the reports and chatter, Ankita has put out a hilarious reel. To answer questions surrounding her pregnancy, Ankita shared a funny video.

Ankita Lokhande’s hilarious reply to people questioning her about pregnancy

The Pavitra Rishta actress took to her Instagram and dropped a funny reel where she can be seen dancing to the now-viral song Vartaman Aankhon Ka Dhoka Hai. Ankita’s reel featured a text that reads, “People asking me when are you planning to have kids," as she danced to the song. While sharing the clip, Ankita captioned it, “Vartamaan was not ready for this (sin).”

Earlier, in a chat with TOI, Ankita Lokhande talked about people questioning her about her pregnancy and had said,

“Sab mere peeche pade hain bacha kar lo… Mujhe jab karna hoga tab main kar loongi. Jis din hoga, uss din toh pata chal hi jayega. Kitna hi chhupa loongi main, and why will I hide it?"