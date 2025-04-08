To shut down all the reports and chatter surrounding her pregnancy, Ankita shared a hilarious reel in which she can be seen dancing to ‘Vartaman Aankhon Ka Dhokha Hai’

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are currently seen on the cooking reality show Laughter Chefs. The couple, who got married in 2021, also did Bigg Boss together. They recently sparked curiosity after Vicky's mother expressed her wish to see her grandchild. This wish of Vicky's mom led to several rumours about Ankita's pregnancy. Now, to shut down all the reports and chatter, Ankita has put out a hilarious reel. To answer questions surrounding her pregnancy, Ankita shared a funny video.

Ankita Lokhande’s hilarious reply to people questioning her about pregnancy

The Pavitra Rishta actress took to her Instagram and dropped a funny reel where she can be seen dancing to the now-viral song Vartaman Aankhon Ka Dhoka Hai. Ankita's reel featured a text that reads, “People asking me when are you planning to have kids," as she danced to the song. While sharing the clip, Ankita captioned it, “Vartamaan was not ready for this (sin).”

Ankita's reel caught her fans' attention, who are dropping hilarious reactions in the comments section. One wrote, "Do your thing, don't mind whatever people are saying ❤️ and go for good people." “I don’t know why people ask them when you’re having a baby. Bhai, it’s their choice; let them do whatever they want to. We still love you, Ankita," another one added.

Ankita Lokhande on her pregnacy

Earlier, in a chat with TOI, Ankita Lokhande talked about people questioning her about her pregnancy and had said, “Sab mere peeche pade hain bacha kar lo… Mujhe jab karna hoga tab main kar loongi. Jis din hoga, uss din toh pata chal hi jayega. Kitna hi chhupa loongi main, and why will I hide it? And why would I hide it? Right now, I’m just focusing on work, and I’m very happy with the way my career is going.” (Everyone keeps telling me to have a baby... I’ll do it when the time is right. The day it happens, people will know—how much can I even hide?)

Meanwhile, Vicky Jain reacted, “Yes, Mom had come on the show. Main roz bhagwan ke aage haath jodta hoon ke jaldi se ek jholi mein humare daal de."