The Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra joined the show for its second season, which was supposed to run from January to April

In Pic: Mannara Chopra. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Mannara Chopra to exit Laughter Chefs due to THIS unavoidable reason x 00:00

Mannara Chopra, who has been making the world laugh with her charm in COLORS’ Laughter Chefs: Unlimited Entertainment, has decided to bid adieu to the show. The Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra joined the show for its second season, which was supposed to run from January to April, but thanks to overwhelming fan demand, the show has been extended beyond April 1st. This has made the actress take a step back due to prior commitments and a jam-packed schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mannara Chopra on leaving Laughter Chefs

Opening up about her poignant departure, Mannara Chopra said, “Moving on is never easy, especially when it feels like you’re leaving behind a family. But with prior commitments demanding my attention, it’s time to say goodbye to my Laughter Chef family that I have made. Whipping up the quirkiest dishes and sharing laughter, this show never felt like work—it felt like home. I’ll forever treasure the friends, the laughter, and the memories we’ve created together, especially sharing the stage with Sudesh Lehri ji, who is a comedy legend in his own right. Thanks to COLORS for introducing me to the world of cooking—it all started with a simple ‘chai’ on Bigg Boss 17, but Laughter Chefs made me truly fall in love with the art – until we meet again!”

Why Mannara Chopra was in the news

Recently, Elvish Yadav took to his podcast to address the ongoing rumours. While talking about whether he is dating Mannara, he mentioned, "Haan, main Mannara ko date kar raha hoon aur usne hi meri entry karwayi hai show mein. Vo meri clubs mein bhi entry karwa deti hai.” (Yes, Mannara and I are dating, and she helped me enter the show. She also helps me with my entry into clubs.)

This hilarious response from the YouTuber left netizens confused. While many believed that he had confirmed his relationship with Mannara, others thought he was just joking. A netizen wrote, "Hahaha Elvish bhai, I know mazak kar rahe hain. Kya bhai." "Omg, I just can’t stop laughing. This is so, so funny," another one wrote.

With Mannara bidding farewell to the show, who will step in to take her place? Stay tuned to find out!