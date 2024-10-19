Mhatre tons it on!

Teen Ayush scores unbeaten 127 to take Mumbai to 220-3 after reigning champs bundle out Maharashtra for just 126

Mumbai’s Ayush Mhatre celebrates his century against Maharashtra at the MCA’s BKC ground yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Teenager Ayush Mhatre, 17, scored a brilliant, unbeaten century as Mumbai posted 220-3 to take a 94-run lead at stumps on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group ‘A’ match at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground on Friday.

In the morning, Maharashtra skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s decision to bat first on a fresh pitch, backfired when they lost their top-five batters with score reading just 41. Mumbai pacer Mohit Avasthi (3-31), left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (3-7) and pacers Shardul Thakur and Royston Dias, who claimed two wickets apiece, needed just 31.4 overs to bundle out the visitors for 126.

In reply, Virar boy Mhatre stamped his class on the match. Mhatre, who is playing only his third first-class game, batted sensibly despite losing his senior opening partner Prithvi Shaw (1) followed by one-drop Hardik Tamore (4) early to remain unbeaten on 127 (17x4, 3x6). Mid-way through his innings, the right-hander showed his brilliance with three successive fours off pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar — two back-foot drives and one through mid-wicket.



Mhatre seems to have enjoyed facing left-arm spinners as he smashed them for three maximums. He hit two sixes against Satyajeet Bachhav and one straight over the head of Hitesh Walunj (1-37) to get to his half-century off just 63 balls. Mhatre shared two big partnerships — a third wicket 99-run stand with Rahane (31, 5x4) and an unbeaten 97 runs for the fourth wicket with Shreyas Iyer (45 not out, 4x4, 2x6).

Mhatre said he was confident throughout. “The first hundred is always special, but I was confident. I always try to play according to the situation. If the team needs me to stay at the wicket and control myself [from playing shots], I can’t play a silly shot and throw my wicket,” he told reporters on Friday.

Speaking of his partnerships with Rahane and Iyer, he said: “That partnership [with Rahane] was important. We kept small targets of [scoring] five-five runs. That helped me build my innings. In the afternoon, the wicket became easy for batting after the ball was moving a bit initially [first session]. They [Rahane and Iyer] told me to keep batting the way I’ve done, and not to think that this is senior cricket, so I need to bat differently. They said the runs will come automatically.”

Brief scores

Maharashtra 126 all out (N Naik 38, A Kazi 36*; S Mulani 3-7, M Avasthi 3-31, S Thakur 3-51, R Dias 2-32) v Mumbai 220-3 (A Mhatre 127*, S Iyer 45*, A Rahane 31; P Dadhe 2-51)