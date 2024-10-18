Breaking News
Updated on: 18 October,2024 06:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Subodh Mayure | subodh.mayure@mid-day.com

“It’s a Maharashtrian Derby, so there will be some moments in the game where that rivalry will be seen between Mumbai and Maharashtra,” he added

Thakur at MCA’s BKC ground yesterday. Pic/Satej Shinde

The Maharashtrian derby — Mumbai versus Maharashtra — Group ‘A’ Ranji Trophy game to be played at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground from today will witness a tight contest, reckons Mumbai pacer Shardul Thakur.  


Though defending champions Mumbai suffered an outright defeat to Baroda in their opening game in Baroda a few days ago, Thakur is confident that the Ajinkya Rahane-led outfit will bounce back and expects India’s T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav to play his “natural game” to strengthen the hosts’ batting order.  


“He [Suryakumar] should just go out there and express himself. He is experienced enough to take on any attack in the world and this game will be no different for him,” Thakur told reporters on the eve of the match, when mid-day asked about expectations from the attacking batter.


“It’s a Maharashtrian Derby, so there will be some moments in the game where that rivalry will be seen between Mumbai and Maharashtra,” he added. This will be the second game of the season to be played at the MCA-BKC ground after the recent U-23 Shalini Bhalekar Trophy match. The fresh pitch will present some challenges to both teams. 

Also Read: Ranji Trophy: Tanush Kotian's five-wicket haul helps Mumbai fightback against Baroda

Unlike Mumbai, Maharashtra opened their account with one point through a drawn game against Jammu & Kashmir. However, Maharashtra head coach and ex-Mumbai wicketkeeper-batsman Sulakshan Kulkarni wants his players to learn a few things from the opposition camp.  “To summarise, I’d say that we’ve come to learn from the ‘professor,’ that is Mumbai. Whatever you say, Mumbai is Mumbai, and Maharashtra will learn something from them. Mumbai always teaches you something, whether it was 50 years back or 2024.

“Even I learnt something from Mumbai, especially last season [Kulkarni-coached Tamil Nadu team lost to Mumbai by an innings and 70 runs in the semi-final at the same ground],” Kulkarni added.

