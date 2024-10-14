Breaking News
Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai; Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel express grief
RSS should introspect whether it agrees with today's 'hybrid' BJP: Uddhav Thackeray
Mumbai: Man held by with cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.38 lakh
Congress suspends Amravati MLA Sulbha Khodke for 'anti-party activities'
We freed Shiv Sena from those who betrayed Balasaheb Thackeray's ideals: CM Shinde
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Ranji Trophy Tanush Kotians five wicket haul helps Mumbai fightback against Baroda

Ranji Trophy: Tanush Kotian's five-wicket haul helps Mumbai fightback against Baroda

Updated on: 14 October,2024 07:27 AM IST  |  Vadodara
PTI |

Top

Twelve wickets fell on Day Three as Mumbai made 42 for 2 at stumps with opener Ayush Mhatre and captain Ajinkya Rahane batting on 19 and 4 respectively

Ranji Trophy: Tanush Kotian's five-wicket haul helps Mumbai fightback against Baroda

Mumbai’s Tanush Kotian

Listen to this article
Ranji Trophy: Tanush Kotian's five-wicket haul helps Mumbai fightback against Baroda
x
00:00

Right-arm off-spinner Tanush Kotian led a brilliant bowling show with a five-wicket haul as defending champions Mumbai made a remarkable fight back by skittling out Baroda for 185 in the home side’s second innings on an eventful third day of their Ranji Trophy Group ‘A’ match here on Sunday.


The 25-year-old Kotian (5-61) scalped Baroda’s three top-order and two lower-order batters to rock the home side who had taken a 76-run first innings lead on Saturday.


Also Read: Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Team India expects Pakistan's win against New Zealand to seal the semi-finals berth


Kotian was ably supported by his right-arm off-spin colleague Himanshu Singh (3-50) as Baroda folded in 60.3 overs after starting the penultimate day at 9-0 made from two overs overnight. Kotian had also taken four wickets in Baroda’s first innings.

Twelve wickets fell on Day Three as Mumbai made 42 for 2 at stumps with opener Ayush Mhatre and captain Ajinkya Rahane batting on 19 and 4 respectively.

Brief scores
Baroda 290 & 185 all out (K Pandya 55, M Pithiya 40; T Kotian 5-61, H Singh 3-50) v Mumbai 214 & 42-2 (A Mhatre 19*, P Shaw 12)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ranji trophy test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK