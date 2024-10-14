Ranji Trophy: Tanush Kotian's five-wicket haul helps Mumbai fightback against Baroda

Twelve wickets fell on Day Three as Mumbai made 42 for 2 at stumps with opener Ayush Mhatre and captain Ajinkya Rahane batting on 19 and 4 respectively

Right-arm off-spinner Tanush Kotian led a brilliant bowling show with a five-wicket haul as defending champions Mumbai made a remarkable fight back by skittling out Baroda for 185 in the home side’s second innings on an eventful third day of their Ranji Trophy Group ‘A’ match here on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Kotian (5-61) scalped Baroda’s three top-order and two lower-order batters to rock the home side who had taken a 76-run first innings lead on Saturday.

Kotian was ably supported by his right-arm off-spin colleague Himanshu Singh (3-50) as Baroda folded in 60.3 overs after starting the penultimate day at 9-0 made from two overs overnight. Kotian had also taken four wickets in Baroda’s first innings.

Twelve wickets fell on Day Three as Mumbai made 42 for 2 at stumps with opener Ayush Mhatre and captain Ajinkya Rahane batting on 19 and 4 respectively.

Brief scores

Baroda 290 & 185 all out (K Pandya 55, M Pithiya 40; T Kotian 5-61, H Singh 3-50) v Mumbai 214 & 42-2 (A Mhatre 19*, P Shaw 12)

