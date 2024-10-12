Mumbai seemed to be in control but a combination of ordinary shot selection and misfortune saw them lose three quick wickets of Tamore, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (29 off 52) and Shreyas Iyer (0)

Ajinkya Rahane. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Bowlers help Baroda take 1st innings lead v Mumbai x 00:00

A relentless bowling effort from Baroda helped them take a 76-run first innings lead against defending champions Mumbai on day two of their Ranji Trophy opener here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Resuming their innings at 241 for six, Baroda were able to stretch their total to 290, a remarkable recovery from 90 for five. Off-spinner Tanush Kotian took four wickets for Mumbai. The title holders lost Prithvi Shaw early but Ayush Mathre (52 off 71) and Hardik Tamore (40 off 60) forged a 63-run stand for the second wicket.

Also Read: "I won’t be a favourite": Novak Djokovic on Shanghai Masters final against Jannik Sinner

Mumbai seemed to be in control but a combination of ordinary shot selection and misfortune saw them lose three quick wickets of Tamore, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (29 off 52) and Shreyas Iyer (0).

Mumbai were all out for 214 in 62.2 overs. Left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt (4-53), off-spinner Mahesh Pithiya (2-55) and left-arm pacer Akash Singh (3-19) landed timely blows to give Baroda an upper hand.

Brief scores

Baroda 290 all out (M Patel 86, A Sheth 66; T Kotian 4-61, S Mulani 3-111, S Thakur 2-49) & 9-0 v Mumbai 214 all out (A Mhatre 52, H Tamore 40; B Bhatt 4-53, A Singh 3-19, M Pithiya 2-55)

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever