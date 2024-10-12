Breaking News
Bowlers help Baroda take 1st innings lead v Mumbai

Updated on: 13 October,2024 07:39 AM IST  |  Vadodara
PTI |

Top

Mumbai seemed to be in control but a combination of ordinary shot selection and misfortune saw them lose three quick wickets of Tamore, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (29 off 52) and Shreyas Iyer (0)

Ajinkya Rahane. Pic/AFP

A relentless bowling effort from Baroda helped them take a 76-run first innings lead against defending champions Mumbai on day two of their Ranji Trophy opener here on Saturday.


Resuming their innings at 241 for six, Baroda were able to stretch their total to 290, a remarkable recovery from 90 for five. Off-spinner Tanush Kotian took four wickets for Mumbai. The title holders lost Prithvi Shaw early but Ayush Mathre (52 off 71) and Hardik Tamore (40 off 60) forged a 63-run stand for the second wicket.


Mumbai seemed to be in control but a combination of ordinary shot selection and misfortune saw them lose three quick wickets of Tamore, skipper Ajinkya Rahane (29 off 52) and Shreyas Iyer (0).

Mumbai were all out for 214 in 62.2 overs. Left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt (4-53), off-spinner Mahesh Pithiya (2-55) and left-arm pacer Akash Singh (3-19) landed timely blows to give Baroda an upper hand.

Brief scores
Baroda 290 all out (M Patel 86, A Sheth 66; T Kotian 4-61, S Mulani 3-111, S Thakur 2-49) & 9-0 v Mumbai 214 all out (A Mhatre 52, H Tamore 40; B Bhatt 4-53, A Singh 3-19, M Pithiya 2-55)

