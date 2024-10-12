Novak Djokovic hopes to come out physically fresh to challenge World No. 1 Jannik Sinner in blockbuster final today

Novak Djokovic celebrates his semi-final win over Taylor Fritz on Saturday; (right) Jannik Sinner

Listen to this article "I won’t be a favourite": Novak Djokovic on Shanghai Masters final against Jannik Sinner x 00:00

Novak Djokovic fought through a knee problem to defeat Taylor Fritz 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) in an “incredible fight” on Saturday, setting up a blockbuster Shanghai Masters final with World No. 1 Jannik Sinner.

Italian to stay on top

Earlier, the Italian beat Tomas Machac 6-4, 7-5, ensuring in the process that he will finish the year at the top of the rankings.



“I won’t be a favourite on the court, but hopefully I’ll be able to come out physically fresh enough to challenge him for what may be a long match,” said Djokovic of Sunday’s final.

“I have to expect probably the toughest encounter of the tournament, and I have to be ready for it.”

Sinner said playing Djokovic would make the final “even more special.” “It’s going to be a very tough one, it’s one of the biggest challenges we have in our sport,” he said.

Djokovic has now beaten the USA’ Fritz at each of their 10 encounters. The Serb broke the 26-year-old US Open finalist in the fifth game to win the first set in 38 minutes. But the second set lasted twice as long, and was a much more tense affair, as the players sent each other scrambling across the court in a series of thrilling rallies.

‘Incredible fight’

The 24-time Grand Slam champion called it an “incredible fight.” “He could have easily won the second set... In the tiebreak it was really anyone’s game, [but] I feel like I was never giving up,” Djokovic said.

