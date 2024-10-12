Breaking News
‘Rafa was my greatest rival, but I still have desire to play’

Updated on: 12 October,2024 08:55 AM IST  |  Shanghai
He clashed 60 times with Djokovic, who edged their rivalry 31-29. 

‘Rafa was my greatest rival, but I still have desire to play’

Novak Djokovic returns to Jakub Mensik in Shanghai yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic said on Friday that he was “overwhelmed” by the news of Rafael Nadal’s retirement and called the Spaniard “the greatest rival that I ever had,” but insisted that he has no plans to stop. 


Nadal announced Thursday that he will step back from tennis after the Davis Cup finals in November, ending his 22 Grand Slam-winning career. He clashed 60 times with Djokovic, who edged their rivalry 31-29. 


“He remains the greatest rival that I ever had. He has impacted me a lot as a player, my development, he has inspired a lot of people around the world,” said Djokovic, speaking after he beat 19-year-old Jakub Mensik in three sets to progress to the Shanghai Masters semi-finals. 


“The era of the four musketeers, so to say, the four of us and all the rivalries we had was incredible,” he said. “I’m a bit overwhelmed, but, you know, I still have the desire to play. Fighting against a 19-year-old for two and a half hours on the court is something that still drives me... and I try to get the best out of myself.” 

The 24-time Grand Slam champ is the last man standing from the golden era, with Roger Federer retiring in 2022, and Andy Murray calling it quits this year too.

