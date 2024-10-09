Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Shanghai Masters Djokovic remains on course for 100th tour level title with win over Cobolli

Shanghai Masters: Djokovic remains on course for 100th tour-level title with win over Cobolli

Updated on: 09 October,2024 07:47 PM IST  |  Shanghai
IANS |

Top

Despite having played few matches recently, Djokovic expressed satisfaction with his freshness, saying he is ready to compete daily for as long as needed

Shanghai Masters: Djokovic remains on course for 100th tour-level title with win over Cobolli

Novak Djokovic of Serbia waves to spectators after defeating Flavio Cobolli of Italy in the men's singles third round match of the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament at Qizhong Forest Sports City Tennis Center in Shanghai, China. Pic/AP, PTI

Listen to this article
Shanghai Masters: Djokovic remains on course for 100th tour-level title with win over Cobolli
x
00:00

Novak Djokovic continued his pursuit of a 100th tour-level title with an impressive 6-1, 6-2 win over Flavio Cobolli at the Shanghai Masters, advancing to the fourth round. This match marked a stark contrast to his earlier encounter against American player Michael Michelsen, as Djokovic showcased his dominance in their first meeting. 


From the beginning I had a clear gameplan of what I needed to do, staying aggressive and trying to use every short ball to take the initiative in the point. Cobolli was evidently exhausted after last night’s match (against Stan Wawrinka). I think that has taken a toll, physically, on him today,” said Djokovic in the post-game interview.


Despite having played few matches recently, Djokovic expressed satisfaction with his freshness, saying he is ready to compete daily for as long as needed. “I haven’t played too many matches, I think the positive in that is that I’m fresh, so I am happy to play every day (for) as long as it takes,” he added.


Rain delays in Shanghai postponed Djokovic’s third-round match until Tuesday, but fans were treated to a classic performance under the lights. Djokovic quickly established control, striking 11 winners in the first set, which lasted just 29 minutes.

Also Read: 'Still have the competitive spirit': Serbia's tennis star Novak Djokovic

While Cobolli held serve early in the second set, Djokovic maintained his aggressive play, breaking the Italian in the fifth game to secure his path to victory. This win not only boosts his title ambitions but also enhances his chances of qualifying for the ATP Finals in Turin, where he currently ranks eighth, 220 points behind Andrey Rublev.

The Serb’s next opponent in the pre-quarterfinal will be Roman Safiullin, who staged a remarkable comeback to defeat 13th seed Frances Tiafoe. Safiullin triumphed 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(5) after battling back from a set and a breakdown, hitting 51 winners over three hours.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

novak djokovic tennis news sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK