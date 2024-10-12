As for Sri Lanka, they became the first team to say goodbye to the tournament, losing all four matches, a great comedown for the team that stunned India in the T20 Asia Cup final a couple of months ago

NZ’s Georgia Plimmer during her 53 on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W in the race for semis spot after win over SL-W x 00:00

Even before the Indian team arrived at the stadium for their pre-match nets under the lights, New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets to remain in contention for a semi-final berth from Group A. The White Ferns have the same points as India, four apiece from three games, but India are still in second spot, thanks to their superior Net Run Rate of 0.576 compared to New Zealand’s 0.282.

As for Sri Lanka, they became the first team to say goodbye to the tournament, losing all four matches, a great comedown for the team that stunned India in the T20 Asia Cup final a couple of months ago. Opting to bat, they could not put enough runs on the board, and despite tight bowling and fielding, they couldn’t overcome the gritty Kiwis.

Skipper Chamari Athapaththu, who was hopelessly out of form in the previous three games, finally came good with the bat. She contributed 35 from 41 balls, but her effort was not enough as against the tight New Zealand fielding and bowling, Sri Lanka could muster only 115-5 despite the Kiwis conceding 15 extras. The best bowler among the Kiwis was Amelia Kerr (2-13 off four overs). Leigh Kasperek also had two wickets, conceding 27 runs.

During the chase, though Suzie Bates departed after making 17, her opening partner Georgia Plimmer was in good touch and batted patiently. Her knock of 53 from 44 balls, including four fours, earned her the Player of the Match award.

Brief scores

SL 115-5 in 20 overs (C Athapaththu 35; A Kerr 2-13, L Kasperek 2-27) lost to NZ 118-2 in 17.3 overs (G Plimmer 53, A Kerr 34*) by eight wickets