ederer clawed back a two-set deficit and saved two match points in the fourth. The quality of tennis was brilliant before Federer finally erred, finding the net at 9:21 pm

2008 Wimbledon winner Rafael Nadal (right) is congratulated by runner-up Roger Federer. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Rafael Nadal’s Top 3 memorable Grand Slam finals x 00:00

2005 French Open

ADVERTISEMENT

Rafael Nadal beats Mariano Puerta 6-7 (7-6), 6-3, 6-1, 7-5 — The one that started it all. Nadal came in as an 18-year-old left-hander on the rise, with a huge top-spin forehand and expectations to match. He won all three claycourt lead-up tournaments, in Monte Carlo, Barcelona and Rome and there was a buzz growing around Nadal as he took to court in a sleeveless shirt, prowling like a young matador. He blasted through the draw taking out Richard Gasquet, Sebastien Grosjean and David Ferrer. But the real test came in the semi-final against World No. 1 Roger Federer. It was Nadal’s 19th birthday and he won 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

2008 Wimbledon

Nadal beats Federer 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (7-5), 6-7 (10-8), 9-7 — A match that is widely remembered as one of the greatest contests of all time, went to Nadal after an incredible four hours, 48 minutes. Scheduled for a 2pm start, the final began late because of rain, had two more rain delays, and ended in bad with the Hawk-Eye line-calling system not working. Federer clawed back a two-set deficit and saved two match points in the fourth. The quality of tennis was brilliant before Federer finally erred, finding the net at 9:21 pm.

2013 US Open

Nadal beats Djokovic 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 — Nadal had seven months out to rest his creaking, injured knees, missing the 2012 US Open and 2013 Australian Open. However, he still took the world of tennis by storm on his return. The Spaniard won 60 out of 64 matches, 22 of them on hard courts not thought to favour the ‘King of Clay’, lifted 10 titles, two of them Grand Slams (French Open, US Open) and registered his sixth win over Djokovic in seven matches. One rally lasted for 54 shots as Nadal won in three hours and 21 minutes. Nadal did well to get back at Djokovic, who had beaten him in 2012 Australian Open final.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever