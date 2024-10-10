Breaking News
22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal will retire from tennis after next month's Davis Cup finals

Updated on: 10 October,2024 03:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
AP |

Top

Nadal won 22 Grand Slam singles titles during an unprecedented era he shared with his rivals in the so-called Big Three, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal (Pic: File Pic)

Rafael Nadal announced Thursday he will retire from tennis at age 38 following next month's Davis Cup finals.


Nadal won 22 Grand Slam singles titles during an unprecedented era he shared with his rivals in the so-called Big Three, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.


In an announcement on social media, the Spaniard indicated his decision was related to persistent injury problems.


Also Read: "Captain, coach gave me licence to play fearless cricket": Nitish Kumar Reddy

"The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don't think I have been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make. But in this life, everything has a beginning and an end", Nadal said.

Nadal added he was "very excited" to finish his career at the Davis Cup, which will be played in Malaga, Spain.

Nadal has not played since the Paris Olympics, where he lost to old rival Djokovic in the second round of the singles tournament and reached the quarterfinals of the men's doubles with Carlos Alcaraz.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

