Alcaraz hopes Davis Cup finals won’t be Nadal’s ‘last dance’

Rafael Nadal with Carlos Alcaraz during the Paris Olympic Games

Carlos Alcaraz said on Wednesday that he’s relishing teaming up with Rafael Nadal for Spain at the Davis Cup finals, but hopes it won’t be “a last dance” for the 22-time Grand Slam champ.

Spain named both players in their five-man team for the finals in November on home soil in Malaga, the duo having played doubles at the Paris Olympics. Nadal, 38, was included for the Davis Cup despite missing in action since Paris and only playing one of the last seven Grand Slams. Alcaraz, 21, said he “missed” his compatriot at the recent Laver Cup, which Nadal skipped due to injury. “I don’t want to think that it is a potential last dance for him in Malaga,” Alcaraz said at the China Open in Beijing.

“It’s a great support having him in the team. He can bring a lot of experience. It’s going to be my first Davis Cup finals. To spend more time with him will be great for Team Spain,” he added.

