Samarth Singh finally slammed in a reverse hit (39th min) to complete the tally

The Don Bosco (Matunga) U-15 team with the Nehru Cup in Pune yesterday

Listen to this article Don Bosco win Nehru Cup hockey in Pune x 00:00

Don Bosco High School (Matunga) routed Yash Academy Pune City 7-0 in the final of the U-15 state-level Nehru Cup hockey tournament at the Krida Prabodhini Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex at Balewadi, Pune, on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Injured Mbappe set to miss Madrid derby

Raj Shirkhe opened the scoring for the Bosco boys in the eighth minute after which Arnav Khot converted a penalty corner (11th min) to make it 2-0. Jay Topiwala netted the third goal in the 20th minute and Parth Chintal deflected one home to make it 4-0 (22nd min). Ten minutes later, Aarav Phanse hammered in the fifth goal from the top of the box followingr which Jay added his second (36th min) of the match. Samarth Singh finally slammed in a reverse hit (39th min) to complete the tally.