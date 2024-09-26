Breaking News
Injured Mbappe set to miss Madrid derby

Updated on: 26 September,2024 08:19 AM IST  |  Madrid
AP , PTI |

“Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid’s medical services on our player Kylian Mbappe, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. His progress will be monitored,” Real Madrid said

Mbappe celebrates his scoring v Alaves on Tuesday. Pics/AFP

Kylian Mbappe will be sidelined due to a hamstring injury, Real Madrid said on Wednesday.


“Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid’s medical services on our player Kylian Mbappe, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg. His progress will be monitored,” Real Madrid said. 


The club did not give a time frame for Mbappe’s recovery, but he is set to miss at least Sunday’s Spanish League derby at Atletico Madrid. He could also miss France’s Nations League matches against Israel in Budapest on October 10 and away to Belgium four days later. Madrid said the injury was diagnosed a day after the 3-2 win over Alaves on Tuesday, where Mbappe scored his seventh goal since joining Madrid this season.

