Kalina Rangers beat Mumbai Customs

Shoaib Baig scored a brace while Dawson Rebello netted the third goal for the Santacruz outfit. Mumbai Customs pulled one back through Praneel Mendon
Clinton D’Souza of Kalina Rangers (left) tries to get past a Mumbai Customs player during a Harwood League tie at Cooperage yesterday
In an exciting encounter of the Mumbai Football Association Harwood League, Santacruz-based Kalina Rangers-CFF got the better of a seasoned Mumbai Customs 3-1 victory at the Cooperage on Wednesday.
