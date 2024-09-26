Breaking News
Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar amid rains
Local train, flight services hit as Mumbai rains continue to lash city
Commuters struggle through knee-deep water as heavy rains lash parts Virar
Red alert for Mumbai untill Thursday morning, says IMD
BJP leader Pankaja Munde's close aide joins opposition NCP (SP) ahead of polls
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Kalina Rangers beat Mumbai Customs

Kalina Rangers beat Mumbai Customs

Updated on: 26 September,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Shoaib Baig scored a brace while  Dawson Rebello netted the third goal for the Santacruz outfit. Mumbai Customs pulled one back through Praneel Mendon

Kalina Rangers beat Mumbai Customs

Clinton D’Souza of Kalina Rangers (left) tries to get past a Mumbai Customs player during a Harwood League tie at Cooperage yesterday

Listen to this article
Kalina Rangers beat Mumbai Customs
x
00:00

In an exciting encounter of the Mumbai Football Association Harwood League, Santacruz-based Kalina Rangers-CFF got the better of a seasoned Mumbai Customs 3-1 victory at the Cooperage on  Wednesday. 


Also Read: Maahir strikes as SVKM lads progress


Shoaib Baig scored a brace while  Dawson Rebello netted the third goal for the Santacruz outfit. Mumbai Customs pulled one back through Praneel Mendon. 


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

football Mumbai sports sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK