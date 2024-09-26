Breaking News
Holiday declared for schools, colleges in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar amid rains
Local train, flight services hit as Mumbai rains continue to lash city
Commuters struggle through knee-deep water as heavy rains lash parts Virar
Red alert for Mumbai untill Thursday morning, says IMD
BJP leader Pankaja Munde's close aide joins opposition NCP (SP) ahead of polls
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Maahir strikes as SVKM lads progress

Maahir strikes as SVKM lads progress

Updated on: 26 September,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Neeraj Anand | sports@mid-day.com

Top

The concluding match of the day saw CNS (Kandivli) beat St Xavier’s (Goregaon) 2-0 with Riddhiman Singh and captain Anirvinya Sarkar scoring on either side of half-time

Maahir strikes as SVKM lads progress

SVKM skipper Maahir Shah

Listen to this article
Maahir strikes as SVKM lads progress
x
00:00

SVKM International (Vile Parle) progressed in the boys U-16 Ahmed Sailor knock-out rounds of the MSSA inter school football tournament with a desevring 1-0 win over Bai Kabibai (Bora Bazaar) at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Wednesday.


The all-important goal came from their most influential player and captain Maahir Shah, who struck in the 24th minute after showcasing some fine individual skills. Maahir  crossed the half-way line and weaved past a host of defenders down the right before getting past the goalkeeper and neatly tucking the ball home.


Also Read: World 6-Red Snooker C’ship: Chawla wins gold


In anoter match, Vasant Vihar (Thane) too advanced to the next stage, beating Cambridge (Kandivli) 4-2 via tie-breaker. Swarzi Patil, Palash Biwas, Dhruv Devarkar and Rishabh Virkar scored for Vasant Vihar, while only Aditya Tiwari and Nirvaan Bhatt scored for Cambridge. 

The concluding match of the day saw CNS (Kandivli) beat St Xavier’s (Goregaon) 2-0 with Riddhiman Singh and captain Anirvinya Sarkar scoring on either side of half-time.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

MSSA football sports sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK