The concluding match of the day saw CNS (Kandivli) beat St Xavier’s (Goregaon) 2-0 with Riddhiman Singh and captain Anirvinya Sarkar scoring on either side of half-time

SVKM skipper Maahir Shah

Listen to this article Maahir strikes as SVKM lads progress x 00:00

SVKM International (Vile Parle) progressed in the boys U-16 Ahmed Sailor knock-out rounds of the MSSA inter school football tournament with a desevring 1-0 win over Bai Kabibai (Bora Bazaar) at the St Francis D’Assisi ground, Borivli, on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The all-important goal came from their most influential player and captain Maahir Shah, who struck in the 24th minute after showcasing some fine individual skills. Maahir crossed the half-way line and weaved past a host of defenders down the right before getting past the goalkeeper and neatly tucking the ball home.

Also Read: World 6-Red Snooker C’ship: Chawla wins gold

In anoter match, Vasant Vihar (Thane) too advanced to the next stage, beating Cambridge (Kandivli) 4-2 via tie-breaker. Swarzi Patil, Palash Biwas, Dhruv Devarkar and Rishabh Virkar scored for Vasant Vihar, while only Aditya Tiwari and Nirvaan Bhatt scored for Cambridge.

The concluding match of the day saw CNS (Kandivli) beat St Xavier’s (Goregaon) 2-0 with Riddhiman Singh and captain Anirvinya Sarkar scoring on either side of half-time.