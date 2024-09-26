World 6-Red Snooker C’ship: Chawla wins gold

India also bagged three more bronze medals through Malkeet Singh, Vidya Pillai and Keerthana Pandian

Indian veteran Kamal Chawla clinched his maiden IBSF World 6-Red title with a commanding 6-2 victory over Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal in the final of the IBSF World Men’s 6-Red Snooker Championship on Wednesday.

India also bagged three more bronze medals through Malkeet Singh, Vidya Pillai and Keerthana Pandian.

