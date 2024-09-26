Breaking News
World 6 Red Snooker Cship Chawla wins gold

World 6-Red Snooker C’ship: Chawla wins gold

Updated on: 26 September,2024 08:12 AM IST  |  Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia)
Agencies |

India also bagged three more bronze medals through Malkeet Singh, Vidya Pillai and Keerthana Pandian



Representational image. Pic/iStock

Indian veteran Kamal Chawla clinched his maiden IBSF World 6-Red title with a commanding 6-2 victory over Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal in the final of the IBSF World Men’s 6-Red Snooker Championship on Wednesday. 


Also Read: Indian round of MotoGP championship postponed


India also bagged three more bronze medals through Malkeet Singh, Vidya Pillai and Keerthana Pandian.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

