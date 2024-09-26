Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Indian round of MotoGP championship postponed

Updated on: 26 September,2024 08:11 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Representational image. Pic/iStock

The Indian round of the MotoGP championship was on Wednesday postponed to 2026 with the organisers citing “operational circumstances” as the reason behind another delay.


The Indian Grand Prix was earlier scheduled to be held in September but was deferred to March 2025. Now, it can only be held in the early stages of 2026.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

