Indian round of MotoGP championship postponed

The Indian round of the MotoGP championship was on Wednesday postponed to 2026 with the organisers citing “operational circumstances” as the reason behind another delay.

The Indian Grand Prix was earlier scheduled to be held in September but was deferred to March 2025. Now, it can only be held in the early stages of 2026.

