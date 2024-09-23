Bastianini triumphs at Emilia-Romagna MotoGP

Bastianini’s second GP win of the season allowed the Ducati rider to move to within 59 points of Martin with six GP weekends left.

Enea Bastianini

Enea Bastianini won the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP on Sunday as Jorge Martin extended his lead in the championship standings thanks to key title rival Francesco Bagnaia crashing out.

Defending champion Bagnaia’s fall with seven laps remaining allowed Martin to move 24 points into the lead despite being overtaken by eventual winner Bastianini on the final lap.

Bastianini’s second GP win of the season allowed the Ducati rider to move to within 59 points of Martin with six GP weekends left.

