Bastianini triumphs at Emilia Romagna MotoGP

Updated on: 23 September,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Misano Adriatico
AFP |

Bastianini’s second GP win of the season allowed the Ducati rider to move to within 59 points of Martin with six GP weekends left.

Enea Bastianini

Bastianini triumphs at Emilia-Romagna MotoGP
Enea Bastianini won the Emilia-Romagna MotoGP on Sunday as Jorge Martin extended his lead in the championship standings thanks to key title rival Francesco Bagnaia crashing out. 


Also Read: Boss Ten Hag ‘not content’ after Utd held 0-0 at Palace



Defending champion Bagnaia’s fall with seven laps remaining allowed Martin to move 24 points into the lead despite being overtaken by eventual winner Bastianini on the final lap. 


sports news motor sports formula one

