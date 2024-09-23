A point leaves United down in 11th after winning just two of their opening five matches of the new Premier League campaign

Erik ten Hag

Listen to this article Boss Ten Hag ‘not content’ after Utd held 0-0 at Palace x 00:00

Manchester United must be more ruthless said Erik ten Hag (left) after missing a host of chances in a 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday. Alejandro Garnacho and Bruno Fernandes hit the bar for the visitors in the first half as United dominated on a ground where they were thrashed 4-0 just four months ago.

ADVERTISEMENT

A point leaves United down in 11th after winning just two of their opening five matches of the new Premier League campaign. “I’m not content, we should have won,” said Ten Hag.

Also Read: Say Chess!

“First half we left them alive, the second half was more balanced. “We played very good [in the first half], total control of the game, the only thing was in the box and in the box is where the game is decided. We should be more clinical there.”

Other key result

Brighton 2-2 Nottingham Forest

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever