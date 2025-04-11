Rhea Chakraborty thrilled to turn showstopper for Lakshmi Manchu’s annual fundraiser, the proceeds of which will go to government schools

Rhea Chakraborty and Lakshmi Manchu

Listen to this article Rhea Chakraborty to turn showstopper for Lakshmi Manchu's annual fundraiser fashion show x 00:00

Since its launch in 2014, producer and actor Lakshmi Manchu has hosted the Teach for Change Annual Fundraiser to raise money for the education of the underprivileged children. This year, she has found support in actor Rhea Chakraborty, who will be the showstopper of the fashion show that will take place in Hyderabad on April 12.



Chakraborty says the cause made her hop on board. “Education holds the key to a better future. I’m honoured to contribute to an initiative that has such a meaningful impact on the lives of young children. It’s a powerful statement of support for a more educated tomorrow,” she says. The proceeds will be channelled towards Teach for Change’s education programme, which ensures that children in government schools receive the necessary resources. Manchu says, “It’s a movement that strives to transform lives through education.”

ADVERTISEMENT