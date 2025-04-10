Days after CBI filed a closure report in Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea Chakraborty has dropped her first post on Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty

Listen to this article Rhea Chakraborty celebrates Chapter 2 with 'baby bro' Showik in first post after CBI's closure report x 00:00

Rhea Chakraborty is stepping into a refreshing new phase of her life, filled with hope, calm, and renewed energy. With the CBI having recently submitted its closure report in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Rhea’s latest post signals a turning point — a quiet celebration of resilience, growth, and a fresh start.

Rhea celebrates Chapter 2

Earlier today, Rhea took to Instagram to share a heartwarming picture with her brother, Showik Chakraborty. Captioned, “Baby bro, Chapter 2 begins now,” the image radiates sibling love and quiet strength. The simplicity of the post, paired with their happy smiles, struck a chord with fans and well-wishers, many of whom expressed their support in the comments.

As Rhea embarks on this new journey, she seems focused on growth, creativity, and meaningful projects that resonate with her spirit. Surrounded by positivity and love, she’s embracing this chapter — one step at a time, with elegance and joy.

Rhea gets clean chit

Last month, the CBI filed a closure report in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case and gave Rhea a clean chit. After getting a clean chit from the CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Rhea Chakraborty, along with her brother Showik and her father, visited the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings from Ganpati Bappa. The actress was seen reaching the Siddhivinayak temple in Dadar, Mumbai. She posed for the paparazzi and chanted "Ganpati Bappa Morya" as she interacted with them.

CBI involvement in Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The CBI investigated two separate cases — one filed by Sushant’s father, KK Singh, with Patna Police, accusing Chakraborty of abetment to suicide and siphoning off ₹15 crore from the actor's accounts; and the second filed by Chakraborty in Bandra, accusing Rajput's sisters of giving medicines to him based on a bogus prescription issued by a Delhi doctor.

The CBI concluded there was no material to support the allegations that anyone could have driven the actor to suicide, officials said. The agency finally decided to file its final reports, bringing to rest five years of conspiracy theories surrounding the death of the Bollywood star, they said.

Rhea's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, said, "She had to undergo untold miseries and was behind bars for 27 days before being released on bail."

Sushant, who was in a relationship with Rhea, was found hanging from the ceiling of his apartment in suburban Bandra, Mumbai, on June 14, 2020. He was 34. His postmortem conducted at Cooper Hospital concluded that the actor died due to asphyxia.