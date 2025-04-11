Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: CR’s plans to replace 14 non-AC services with AC trains reignite rift
Raid at Latur drugs factory nets surprise catch: city cop
Govt keeps Mumbai water tankers' body sweating
Mumbai weather updates: City set for pleasant break from heatwave conditions
Mumbai: Elphinstone Bridge stays open for now
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Nushratt Bharuccha Chhorii changed viewers perspective about me

Nushratt Bharuccha: Chhorii changed viewers’ perspective about me

Updated on: 11 April,2025 07:13 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The sequel, which will be released today on Prime Video, will pick up the story of Sakshi from where it left off in the first film and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new scares

Nushratt Bharuccha: Chhorii changed viewers’ perspective about me

Nushratt Bharuccha

Listen to this article
Nushratt Bharuccha: Chhorii changed viewers’ perspective about me
x
00:00

Actor Nushratt Bharuccha says her career took a significant turn with the 2021 horror film Chhorii, which has not only altered the audience perception of her but also opened opportunities to do more female-led narratives.


“After Chhorii, I’ve [been part of films like] Janhit Mein Jaari [2022] and Akelli [2023], and now I’ve two to three other films. I’m very happy to be part of other films, but, somehow, Chhorii changed the perception that audiences and the trade had. A mixture of that is bringing more scripts [my] way,” the actor told PTI in an interview.


The sequel, which will be released today on Prime Video, will pick up the story of Sakshi from where it left off in the first film and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new scares. “It let me, as an actor, push boundaries that I hadn’t even [known existed],” says the actor. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nushrat bharucha Chhorii 2 bollywood news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK