Actor Nushratt Bharuccha says her career took a significant turn with the 2021 horror film Chhorii, which has not only altered the audience perception of her but also opened opportunities to do more female-led narratives.

“After Chhorii, I’ve [been part of films like] Janhit Mein Jaari [2022] and Akelli [2023], and now I’ve two to three other films. I’m very happy to be part of other films, but, somehow, Chhorii changed the perception that audiences and the trade had. A mixture of that is bringing more scripts [my] way,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

The sequel, which will be released today on Prime Video, will pick up the story of Sakshi from where it left off in the first film and will bring back some key characters as well as introduce new scares. “It let me, as an actor, push boundaries that I hadn’t even [known existed],” says the actor.

