Shanaya Kapoor to play double role in Student Of The Year 3, to go on floors this month

Updated on: 11 April,2025 07:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Sources say Student of the Year 3, in the works since 2019, to roll from April 20; Shanaya Kapoor to play a double role in the Reema Maya-helmed series

Shanaya Kapoor

Will it happen? Will it not? For the past six years, the question has loomed large over Student of the Year 3 (SOTY 3), which was to launch Shanaya Kapoor in Bollywood. Now, mid-day has learnt that the third instalment of the Karan Johar-backed campus caper is set to go on floors later this month. No prizes for guessing that Kapoor will headline the project that will roll in Mumbai.    


While some things remain constant in SOTY 3, some aspects have undergone an overhaul. The latest edition of the campus drama will be a web series, unlike the first two film instalments. Debutant director Reema Maya, who previously helmed the 2023 acclaimed short Nocturnal Burger, will be in charge of the six-episode show. “SOTY 3 has been taking shape for the past six years. Finally, Karan has given the green signal and the unit plans to begin filming it from April 20. It will be a tight schedule of just over 30 days to shoot six episodes,” informs a source.


Reema Maya and Karan JoharReema Maya and Karan Johar


With SOTY having launched at least five actors over its past two instalments, producer Johar had hoped SOTY 3 would mark Kapoor’s foray into Bollywood. But after the project hit a roadblock, followed by Bedhadak that didn’t materialise as well, the youngster signed Vrushabha, a bilingual film in Malayalam and Telugu, opposite Mohanlal. While she will make her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey, she will also be seen in director Bejoy Nambiar’s Tu Yaa Main. Another insider reveals, “SOTY 3 will now be her fourth project and her streaming debut. Interestingly, Shanaya will be seen in a double role, which is a first in the SOTY franchise.” The series is expected to première on JioHotstar. 

Famous alums of this campus

Student of the Year

. In 2012, Karan Johar’s Student of the Year launched actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. 

Student of the Year 2

. Seven years later, the Punit Malhotra-directed SOTY 2 marked the acting debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, alongside Tiger Shroff.

