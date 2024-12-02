Vikrant Massey shocked all his fans by announcing his retirement from acting. The actor said that it was time for him to recalibrate and go back home

Vikrant Massey who is enjoying the peak days of his acting career has made a shocking announcement. On Monday, the actor shocked all while announcing n indefinite break from acting. The actor who was last seen in the film 'The Sabarmati Report' and earned praises from the central government has announced that he will be seen in one last film in 2025. However, he also kept hopes of a comeback alive by saying that if ever the times deems right he would return.

Taking to social media to announce his decision, Vikrant wrote, "Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As husband, father and a son. And also as an actor. "

He further wrote, "So coming 2025 we would meet each other one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between."

As per reports, Vikrant is currently working on two films - Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. He was last seen in the theatres in 'The Sabarmati Report' where he played a Hindi-speaking journalist. He also had three direct-to-OTT releases this year- 'Sector 36', 'Blackout' and 'Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba'.

Fans shocked at announcement

Fans of the actor were shocked at the announcement and expressed the same in the comment section.

A fan commmented, "Suddenly? Is everything alright? That's so surprising for the fans. We really like your acting and movies. We already lost a gem and talented actor like SSR. We don't want to lose you! Take a break from movies but bollywood needs talented actors like you!!! Come back soon and take care of your family and your 'mental health."

Another user wrote, "Why would you that.. ? There are hardly any actors like you. We need some good cinema".

"I know family is first but 12th fail like movies is an inspiration to our new generation and leaving like this would hurt many million fans. They are urging more of such inspiration," read another comment.

"Pleasee don’t do thissssssss…I relate ur Broken but Beautiful so much w my life..now seeing this post i feel..Elina left Samsang will leave and now Veer is also leaving me with those memories," read another.

"Bro you are at peak...why do you think like this."

A user commended his decision by saying, "Look at you, smashing patriarchy and taking a step back to focus on your family and yourself.. to recalibrate. The comeback will be even more powerful @vikrantmassey .I have this weird nature of respecting actors (both male and female) who are good humans too. And the audience does get to know over time. You, Vikrant, will go really really far—in whatever role you play. Much love and respect for your family and you."