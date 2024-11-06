The Sabarmati Report trailer begins with Vikrant Massey introducing himself to Ridhi Dogra. It then delves into the horror of one of the most tragic events in India's history

In Pic: Screenshot from trailer

The trailer for 'The Sabarmati Report' is finally out. In the film, Vikrant Massey plays a Hindi journalist struggling to find his identity in a world dominated by English-speaking people. The movie trailer raises questions about manipulative journalism. When the teaser for 'The Sabarmati Report' was released, it left the nation speechless, offering a glimpse of one of the most devastating and course-altering incidents in recent Indian history.

What is in 'The Sabarmati Report' trailer

The trailer begins with Massey introducing himself to Ridhi Dogra, who appears to be a prominent figure in the journalism world. It then delves into the horror of one of the most tragic events in India's history. Offering a brief view of what truly happened on the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, the much-anticipated trailer of 'The Sabarmati Report' takes viewers on a journey through an incident that reshaped India’s socio-cultural landscape. This perspective on the event is rarely discussed but has had a lasting impact on countless lives.

Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra make a powerful impression with their performances as journalists. Furthermore, the trailer promises that the film will leave a lasting impact, unveiling truths and raising awareness about this hard-hitting incident. It highlights the ideological clash between Hindi-speaking, rooted journalists and English-speaking reporters with a superiority complex, portrayed in a thought-provoking manner. As events unfold in the background, the trailer depicts the political and media dynamics surrounding the tragedy.

Fans react to 'The Sabarmati Report' trailer

As soon as the trailer was dropped fans stared reacting to it. One wrote, "Sometimes the truth is more powerful than fiction. Counting down to this masterpiece!". "Proud of you @vikrantmassey… definitely watching this in theatres…," another one wrote. A third fan shared, "Kya mast trailer hai"

All about ‘The Sabarmati Report’

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Vikir Films Production, 'The Sabarmati Report' stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R. Kapoor, Amul V. Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, the film is set for a worldwide release by Zee Studios on November 15, 2024.