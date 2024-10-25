Following the release of the hard hitting teaser of The Sabarmati Report, Vikrant Massey visits Pracheen Hanuman temple in Patna!

Vikrant Massey

The teaser of 'The Sabarmati Report' has been released, promising to be the bravest film of the year with its story about one of the most devastating chapters in India’s history- the Godhra train burning incident. The teaser has generated widespread excitement as everyone eagerly anticipates uncovering what truly happened. While the teaser has been making waves across the nation, Vikrant Massey visited the Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna also called as the Mahavir Mandir.

To seek blessings, lead actor Vikrant Massey visited the Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna, kickstarting the film’s promotional tour. The actor was seen dressed in a white kurta pajama for his visit to the temple. After this, the actor will start with the promotions of the film. In his earlier trip also Vikrant had paid a visit to ‘Mahavir Mandir’. He had gone there to promote '12th Fail'.

About Vikrant Massey and Raashii Khanna's The Sabarmati Report

Vikrant Massey will play a journalist in ‘The Sabarmati Report’ who is on a mission to uncover the truth of Godhra conspiracy.

In 2002 a Muslim mob set a coach of Sabarmati Express on fire.Fifty-nine Hindu kar sevaks were killed in the burning. Post Godhra train burning riots erupted in Gujarat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was CM of Gujarat during that time. Talking about Vikrant, he started his career in television and did multiple shows including ‘Balika Vadhu’. He later switched to films and did films like ‘Haseen Dilruba’, ’14 Phere’ and many more. In 2023 he delivered the biggest hit of the year, ‘12th Fail’ in which played the character of IPS officer Manoj Sharma. He received multiple awards for his performance in ‘12th Fail’. '

'The Sabarmati Report' has been produced by Balaji Telefilms helmed by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. It has been directed by Dheeraj Sarna. The film will be released on 15th November.

Meanwhile, Vikrant was last seen in the film 'Sector 36' which was also based on a real-life story. The actor next has 'Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan' in the pipeline. He is reportedly also in talks to play the role of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for a film based on the spiritual guru.