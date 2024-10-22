Vikrant Massey is now in advanced talks to star in an international thriller inspired by the life of global spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

In Pic: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar & Vikrant Massey

Almost a year ago, '12th Fail', which was released in 2023, marked a significant milestone for lead actor Vikrant Massey, elevating his career. According to sources, he is now in advanced talks to star in an international thriller inspired by the life of global spiritual leader and humanitarian Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. If reports are to be believed, Massey is very positive and quite excited about this opportunity.

'Bollywood Hungama' quoted a source saying, “Vikrant Massey is one of the most versatile actors of today’s times, and the makers felt that he’d be ideal to play the main lead. Vikrant, too, was very excited when he was offered the part and was thankful that he was considered for it. Talks between the actor and the makers are in advanced stages.”

Film on the life of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

The film is inspired by the remarkable life of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a global spiritual leader and humanitarian renowned for his dedication to peace. It will highlight Gurudev’s successful intervention in Colombia’s devastating 52-year civil war, showcasing how he resolved the conflict without the use of violence. The source further revealed, “The film will be made in English and Spanish and is meant for a global audience; it will be dubbed in various international and Indian languages. It focuses on how one of the biggest internal conflicts in the world was resolved by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar using ancient Indian wisdom. The supporting cast and crew will mainly comprise acclaimed and Academy Award-winning talent from Los Angeles, USA, and Colombia. Additionally, renowned filmmakers will present this big-budget, ambitious film in different countries.”

Siddharth Anand to back the film

The film will be produced by Siddharth Anand and Mahaveer Jain. The source added, “It is written by ace advertising director and writer Montoo Bassi, who will be aided by international scriptwriters and script doctors. He researched the subject for almost four years. Interestingly, Vikrant Massey also met Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar some time ago.” The film aims to continue this message, reflecting the Indian philosophy of "One World, One Family" and Gurudev’s commitment to non-violence.