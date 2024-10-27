As the film marks one year of its glorious release, Vikrant Massey expresses his gratitude towards director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and thanks the audience for loving his character, Manoj

Vikrant Massey who is currently enjoying the success of the teaser of his much-anticipated film 'The Sabarmati Report', has expressed his deep gratitude for his 2023 blockbuster film '12th Fail' celebrating the film’s first anniversary. The actor has time and again proven how he is the most exciting actor that we have with his mind-blowing performances in 'Haseen Dilruba' and 'Sector 36' to name a few.

Vikrant emphasized how fortunate he feels to have worked on a project that not only tells a compelling story but also resonates profoundly with audiences, he said, "I feel extremely fortunate to have had the opportunity to work in '12th Fail'. A film that told a truly inspiring story. It feels even more special after seeing the audience's reaction, and I sincerely thank them for all their love shown towards the film and me.”

Records held by Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail'

The film holds the highest rating on IMDb, with a score of 9.2 out of 10, and is featured among the top 250 Indian films on the platform. It is a biographical account of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, based on Anurag Pathak’s best-selling novel, 'Twelfth Fail'.

Starring Medha Shankar and Vikrant Massey, the film set a benchmark by completing its silver jubilee and running in theatres for over six months.

The story revolves around the life of an honest boy from Chambal who wants to remove the deep-rooted corruption from the Indian system. He aspires to become an IPS officer against all odds and stays firm on his decision despite challenges.

Vikrant Massey expressed his gratitude towards '12th Fail' director Vidhu Vinod Chopra

This appreciation extends to Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film’s director, who played a pivotal role in bringing this story to life. "A special thanks to Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir for giving me this opportunity; it's a film that will always remain close to my heart. It was a remarkable journey that I shall forever cherish,” shared Vikrant Massey.

Vikrant Massey received multiple awards for his role in '12th Fail', including the Filmfare Critic's Choice Best Actor Award, IIFA Best Actor in a Leading Role, and Zee Cine Viewer's Choice Award, among others.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra took to Instagram to celebrate the first anniversary of the much-appreciated film. The actor also hinted a surprise in the caption, he wrote:

1 year since its release, #12thFail continues to touch hearts and connect with audiences everywhere. This story of resilience and hope keeps inspiring. Here’s to the unforgettable memories with the team, and here’s to RESTART ❤️

Stay tuned for a surprise coming your way tomorrow!



Vikrant will next be seen in The 'Sabarmati Report' alongside Raashi Khanna and Ridhi Dogra which will be released in theatres on November 15. He also has Sector 36, available to stream on Netflix.