Vikrant Massey, who garnered significant attention for 12th Fail and the recently released The Sabarmati Report, discussed his approach to choosing projects

Vikrant Massey

Listen to this article Vikrant Massey: I am interested in doing entertainment and inspiring cinema x 00:00

Actor Vikrant Massey, who garnered significant attention for 12th Fail and the recently released The Sabarmati Report, discussed his approach to choosing projects, expressing his preference for "entertainment and inspiring cinema." Speaking to the media at the closing ceremony of the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), he said, "I always try to work responsibly. Whether it is 12th Fail, Sector 36, or The Sabarmati Report, there is always an effort to entertain people while also being part of responsible cinema."

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenting on the current filmmaking landscape and audience responses, he added, "I am interested in doing entertainment and inspiring cinema. Even today, cinema remains a highly influential medium. Many in society draw inspiration from it. In India, we produce about 1,800 to 2,000 films annually, encompassing all genres. While all kinds of films should be made, responsible cinema is thriving, and audiences are appreciating it."

12th Fail, starring Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Anant Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee, captivated viewers with its compelling narrative and stellar performances. The film provides behind-the-scenes insights into its evolution, from inception to completion. The recently released The Sabarmati Report has created waves nationwide, with high-profile screenings and endorsements from prominent political figures and industry veterans.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met the cast of The Sabarmati Report, a film based on the burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. The incident claimed the lives of at least 59 Hindu devotees returning from Ayodhya and triggered widespread riots in the state. In visuals shared, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is seen interacting with Ektaa R Kapoor, Vikrant Massey, and others.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also attended a screening of the film during the 55th edition of IFFI in Goa. Following the screening on Thursday, Sawant conveyed his best wishes to Ektaa R Kapoor and the The Sabarmati Report team via a phone call facilitated by producer Mahaveer Jain. "I really liked the film; it's extremely well-made. Congratulations to the entire team," said the Chief Minister.

He further announced his consideration of granting the film tax-free status in Goa. "After watching this movie, I am considering making it tax-free in Goa. We will implement this decision in a few days. Very few filmmakers focus on real facts, and this film is based on a true incident. I congratulate the producer and actors for their commendable work," he told ANI.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a screening of the film in Lucknow with the cast. He praised the movie and its lead actor, Vikrant Massey, saying, "Vikrant Massey and his team have made a commendable effort. I express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of Uttar Pradesh. The people of the country have the right to know the truth about the efforts made to create animosity in society. We will make this film tax-free in the state to promote it further."

The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, The Sabarmati Report is based on the real-life events surrounding the Godhra train incident. As for IFFI 2024, the closing ceremony saw the attendance of eminent personalities such as director Ramesh Sippy, actor Pratik Gandhi, actress and politician Jaya Prada, and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, among others.

The festival, which began on November 20, showcased over 180 international films from 81 countries, including 16 world premieres, three international premieres, 43 Asian premieres, and 109 Indian premieres. Notably, the organisers paid tribute to four Indian cinema legends to mark their 100th birth anniversaries: actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, director Tapan Sinha, Telugu cinema star Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and singer Mohammed Rafi. The 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concludes today, November 28.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever