Shanaya Kapoor was left 'traumatized' when her debut film got shelved, says Maheep Kapoor

Updated on: 24 October,2024 09:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, was supposed to make her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. The film was announced in 2022, but later got shelved

Maheep Kapoor and Shanaya

Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, was supposed to make her Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. The film was announced in 2022, but later got shelved. In the latest season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Shanaya’s mother, Maheep Kapoor, shared how her daughter was deeply affected when the project was canceled.


Maheep Kapoor discusses Shanaya on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives


While talking to Karan Johar on the show, Maheep mentioned how shocked Shanaya was when Bedhadak didn’t happen. She also spoke about the growing distance between her and Seema Sajdeh, saying, “Shanaya’s film didn’t start. She was traumatized. You had to intervene.”


Maheep also talked about how COVID-19 affected her, “I was going through my own madness in my head. I had exposed myself to my old parents, and Shanaya (after contracting COVID-19). We all fell like nine pins. Understand the trauma that I was going through after Rekha (Maheep’s house help) had passed away when doctors were saying that my old mother needs to go into hospital.”

The discussion happened when Karan invited Maheep and Seema to his house to clear up the misunderstanding between them. Both friends blamed each other for not being supportive. Sharing her perspective, Seema said, “I didn’t need her to be there for me at that point, please understand. I needed to be there for her, and she didn’t allow it. That is my grouse with her.”

Seema Sajdeh introduces her boyfriend on the show

Seema Sajdeh is one of the wives of the trending reality show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. The third season of the show saw the entry of the Delhi socialites joining the Mumbai Bollywood wives (Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari, Seema). Over the course of the three seasons, Seema's marital status has changed after she got divorced from Sohail Khan. On season 2 of the show, Seema had addressed her separation and spoken about the same with her elder son Nirvan. 

In the first episode of season 3, we see Seema discussing being single with Delhi socialite Kalyani who got separated from her husband in 2006 when her daughter was 2. The two divas share the struggles of going through a divorce and its impact on their kids. 

On the other hand, Maheep Kapoor is seen talking about how Seema has moved on in life including shifting her base to the Lower Parel area in Mumbai away from her residence. At one point, Seema also mentions noticing a painting on the lobby of the building where Tiger Shroff lives. To this, the other ladies inquire whom she is meeting in Tiger Shroff's residential building.

However, by the finale episode of the season, Seema reveals that she has moved on in life and is dating a man named Vikram Ahuja. In the last episode, she also introduces him to her OG gang. 

Interestingly, Seema was engaged to Vikram before tying the knot with actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan. 

