Breaking News
Nine killed dead, 300 injured in new wave of explosions in Lebanon
Ganesh Visarjan: More than two lakh idols immersed in Mumbai during festival
Fulfill our demands in four days: Manoj Jarange to Maharashtra govt
BJP MP Anil Bonde booked over 'Rahul Gandhi's tongue should be singed' remarks
Bodies of couple, 10-year-old daughter found in their home in Nashik
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Rashford scores brace as Utd thrash Barnsley

Rashford scores brace as Utd thrash Barnsley

Updated on: 19 September,2024 08:21 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

While United ran riot, Fulham made unwanted history as the Premier League club were beaten by second-tier Preston 16-15 on penalties after the tournament’s longest ever shoot-out.

Rashford scores brace as Utd thrash Barnsley

Marcus Rashford

Listen to this article
Rashford scores brace as Utd thrash Barnsley
x
00:00

Manchester United crushed Barnsley 7-0 as troubled winger Antony scored his first goal this season and Marcus Rashford struck twice to extend his revival in the League Cup third round on Tuesday. While United ran riot, Fulham made unwanted history as the Premier League club were beaten by second-tier Preston 16-15 on penalties after the tournament’s longest ever shoot-out.


Also Read: Italy’s 1990 WC star Schillaci no more



Languishing in 10th place in the Premier League after two defeats in their first four games, United were never in danger of an upset against their third-tier opponents at Old Trafford. Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho all netted before half-time to effectively seal United’s second successive victory after Saturday’s Premier League win at Southampton. 


Rashford and Garnacho each scored again after the interval and Christian Eriksen’s double wrapped up United’s biggest win since boss Erik ten Hag arrived from Ajax in 2022. “It is the first time this team is playing together. Once we found our patterns we scored some great goals,” Ten Hag said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Marcus Rashford manchester united champions league premier league sports news football

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK