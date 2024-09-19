While United ran riot, Fulham made unwanted history as the Premier League club were beaten by second-tier Preston 16-15 on penalties after the tournament’s longest ever shoot-out.

Marcus Rashford

Listen to this article Rashford scores brace as Utd thrash Barnsley x 00:00

Manchester United crushed Barnsley 7-0 as troubled winger Antony scored his first goal this season and Marcus Rashford struck twice to extend his revival in the League Cup third round on Tuesday. While United ran riot, Fulham made unwanted history as the Premier League club were beaten by second-tier Preston 16-15 on penalties after the tournament’s longest ever shoot-out.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Italy’s 1990 WC star Schillaci no more

Languishing in 10th place in the Premier League after two defeats in their first four games, United were never in danger of an upset against their third-tier opponents at Old Trafford. Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho all netted before half-time to effectively seal United’s second successive victory after Saturday’s Premier League win at Southampton.

Rashford and Garnacho each scored again after the interval and Christian Eriksen’s double wrapped up United’s biggest win since boss Erik ten Hag arrived from Ajax in 2022. “It is the first time this team is playing together. Once we found our patterns we scored some great goals,” Ten Hag said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.