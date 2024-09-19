Breaking News
Italy’s 1990 WC star Schillaci no more

Updated on: 19 September,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Milan
AFP |

Top

Italian media report that Schillaci died at Palermo’s Civico hospital after suffering from bowel cancer

Former Italy striker Salvatore

Former Italy striker Salvatore “Toto” Schillaci, most famous for being top scorer at the 1990 World Cup, died on Wednesday at the age of 59. 


Juventus were among Italy’s football clubs to pay tribute to Schillaci, who became an icon for his unexpected goalscoring exploits at his country’s home World Cup, simply saying “Ciao Toto” on social media with a picture of him in a Juve shirt. 



Also Read: We stayed calm: Liverpool’s Van Dijk after victory


Italian media report that Schillaci died at Palermo’s Civico hospital after suffering from bowel cancer. The country’s football federation (FIGC) said that all matches played in Italy between now and the end of the coming weekend would have a “minute of reflection” before kick-off. 

“His goal celebrations, in which his face became the symbol of a collective joy, will remain forever part of Italian football heritage,” FIGC chief Gabriele Gravina said in a statement.

world cup italy sports news football

