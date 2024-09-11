Breaking News
Kirit Somaiya declines BJP's campaign committee appointment
Two killed in house collapse, roads inundated amid heavy showers in Gondia
Opposition slams govt on crash involving car owned by BJP leader's son
BMC relaxes educational criteria for post of executive assistants
Mumbai Customs, DRI destroy drugs worth around Rs 177 crore
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Italy fans turn their backs to Israel anthem

Italy fans turn their backs to Israel anthem

Updated on: 11 September,2024 10:38 AM IST  |  Budapest
AP , PTI |

Top

The Italy fans also held up an Italian flag with the word, “Liberta” (freedom) on it. There were black slashes on other banners put up by the “ultra” supporters

Italy fans turn their backs to Israel anthem

Italy players celebrate with their fans after the UEFA Nations League, League A, Group A2 football match Israel vs Italy at the Bozsik Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Italy fans turn their backs to Israel anthem
x
00:00

A group of about 50 Italy fans clad in all black turned their backs in apparent protest during Israel’s national anthem before a Nations League match in neutral Hungary. Italy beat Israel 2-1 on Monday and leads the four-team group.


Also read: Euro 2024: Switzerland stun Italy to advance into quarterfinals



The Italy fans also held up an Italian flag with the word, “Liberta” (freedom) on it. There were black slashes on other banners put up by the “ultra” supporters.


Israel have moved their home games to Hungary because of the conflict with Hamas.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

italy israel football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK