Italy fans turn their backs to Israel anthem

The Italy fans also held up an Italian flag with the word, “Liberta” (freedom) on it. There were black slashes on other banners put up by the “ultra” supporters

Italy players celebrate with their fans after the UEFA Nations League, League A, Group A2 football match Israel vs Italy at the Bozsik Arena in Budapest, Hungary. Pic/AFP

A group of about 50 Italy fans clad in all black turned their backs in apparent protest during Israel’s national anthem before a Nations League match in neutral Hungary. Italy beat Israel 2-1 on Monday and leads the four-team group.

Israel have moved their home games to Hungary because of the conflict with Hamas.

