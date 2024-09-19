Mbappe’s Real happy! Strikes on Champions League debut

“You always have to fight at the start of the season, when you aren’t at your best.”

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe scored on his first Champions League appearance for Real Madrid as the holders started their trophy defence with a 3-1 win over Stuttgart on Tuesday.

Debut goal for teen Endrick

Antonio Rudiger headed home in the 83rd minute for the record 15-time champions after Deniz Undav had levelled Mbappe’s opener just seconds into the second half. Endrick, 18, another Champions League debutant, wrapped up Madrid’s win with a low drive in stoppage time.

Stuttgart had the better of an entertaining opening period but Carlo Ancelotti’s team have a habit of grinding out victories when up against the wall and they took the three points despite the visitors’ impressive efforts. “We suffered at the start because we lost a lot of duels... the important thing was to win and we won, so everything’s good,” said Madrid coach Ancelotti. “You always have to fight at the start of the season, when you aren’t at your best.”

Mbappe reached five goals for the season in seven appearances across all competitions by opening the scoring when he raced into space at the start of the second half. “I know I can do more, each game I feel better and now I’m scoring goals, and I’m happy here,” Mbappe told Movistar. “[The game was] hard, but it’s the Champions League—it’s always difficult, but we won at home, we won the first game,” he continued.

‘Important to win quickly’

“What we know is that the Champions League has changed and it’s important to win quickly to see if we can qualify quickly or not.” Ancelotti selected full-back Dani Carvajal in central defence with Eder Militao not fit enough to start, while Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni returned from injury to play in midfield. Madrid have lacked a certain balance after stalwart Toni Kroos retired in the summer and the game lurched from end to end under the Santiago Bernabeu lights.

Bundesliga side Stuttgart had more of the ball and the most dangerous chances in the first half, with Enzo Millot heavily involved. The French midfielder dragged an early shot wide and forced Thibaut Courtois to tip over his dangerous effort from range, the best of a handful of saves by the Belgian.

