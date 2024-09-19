‘Pak win is in the past’

Bangladesh skipper Shanto hopes to take confidence from recent away series victory, but admits Team India will be different and difficult cup of tea

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (left) with teammates Litton Das (right) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz during a practice session at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai yesterday. Pic/PTI

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto doesn’t want his team to rest on laurels of its series victory over Pakistan but focus on process and adaptability required to beat a quality side like India in the opening Test starting Thursday. The ‘Tigers’ are on a high having come off a resounding away 2-0 series win against Pakistan, a first in country’s 24-year Test history.

B’desh high on confidence

“I think we played very good cricket against Pakistan, which gives us a lot of confidence. But, that is in the past,” he told reporters during the pre-match press conference here on Wednesday. “We are here to play a new series, and the dressing room believes we can play very good cricket. We are not thinking about the outcome, but just trying to follow our processes,” the 26-year-old skipper with experience of 29 Tests said.

Despite their commendable outing in Pakistan, playing India in India is a whole different game. Shanto feels conditions will hardly make a difference when a team faces a side like India which comprises world class players across departments. “I think they [India] are a very quality side. We know they have covered all the bases, like batting, bowling, and fielding. But, we are not thinking about the condition and the opponents. We are just thinking about ourselves.”

Pacer Rana in focus

One of Bangladesh’s players to watch out for would be pacer Nahid Rana, who surprised the Pakistanis in the second Rawalpindi Test with a match-haul of five wickets, including game-changing spell in the second innings. “Yes, he is very exciting, and the way he bowled against Pakistan is really impressive, looks very nice. But I will not put my entire focus on any individual player. “I think all the fast bowlers did a great job in Pakistan. I hope they will do something good here,” Shanto said.

