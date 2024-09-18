IND vs BAN 1st Test: Why Centre is allowing Bangladesh cricket team's India tour, asks Thackeray

In a post on X, Thackeray said trolls in India are engineering hatred on the pretext of violence in Bangladesh, while the BCCI is hosting its team

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday sought to know why the Centre was 'going soft' on BCCI and allowing the Bangladesh cricket team to tour India when the minority Hindu community was facing violence in the neighbouring country.

In a post on X, Thackeray said trolls in India are engineering hatred on the pretext of violence in Bangladesh, while the BCCI is hosting its team.

"I wonder why those who have actively campaigned against this violence, don't speak to the @BCCI and ask questions? Or is it only about creating hate in India and election propaganda?" he said.

The IND vs BAN 1st Test starts on September 19.

So Bangladesh cricket team is on tour of India.



Just keen to know from the Ministry of External Affairs, whether hindus in Bangladesh faced violence in the past 2 months, as told to us by some media and social media?



If yes, and hindus and other minorities faced violence, then… — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) September 17, 2024

"Just keen to know from the Ministry of External Affairs, whether Hindus in Bangladesh faced violence in the past 2 months, as told to us by some media and social media? If yes, and hindus and other minorities faced violence, then why is the bjp run Government of India going so easy on the BCCI and allowing the tour? If no, then is the @MEAIndia ok with the constant social media and media stories about the violence in Bangladesh?" Thackeray, a former Maharashtra minister, further said.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh squad landed in Chennai, the venue for the IND vs BAN 1st Test beginning on September 19, on Sunday afternoon.

"It's definitely going to be a very challenging series for us," Shanto was quoted as saying at the pre-departure press briefing at the Dhaka airport."After a good series (vs Pakistan) there is definitely an extra confidence in the team, in the people of the country. Every series is an opportunity. We will play to win both matches. The things that matter to win, the process matters... our aim will be to do the work properly. Good results are possible if we do our job properly," the Bangladesh captain added.

