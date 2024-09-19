Kamindu said the Sri Lankans were aiming to “get close to the 350 mark” on Thursday to put them “on top of the game.”

SL’s Kamindu Mendis (right) celebrates his ton v NZ with Kusal Mendis in Galle yesterday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Kamindu century rescues Sri Lanka against NZ x 00:00

Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis scored a courageous century against New Zealand Wednesday as the hosts wrestled back the initiative to reach 302 for seven at stumps on the first day of the first Test. Sri Lanka had slumped to 106 for four just after lunch but Kamindu — player of the series for Sri Lanka during their recent tour of England — provided a confident and calm performance that steadied the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: ‘China surprised us'

Kamindu said the Sri Lankans were aiming to “get close to the 350 mark” on Thursday to put them “on top of the game.” The all-rounder’s innings came to an end on 114 in the penultimate over of the day when Ajaz Patel turned the ball sharply and it popped off the glove for an easy catch at first slip. “It’s a special hundred this one, as this came in my hometown,” Kamindu said.

Kamindu, known for his ability to bat and bowl with both hands, is playing in his seventh Test match. Sri Lanka were in a little trouble going into tea at 178-5, but a 103-run stand between Kusal Mendis and Kamindu rescued them.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever