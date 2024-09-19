The former Indian opener, himself an excellent player of spin in his playing days, conceded that Bangladesh have experienced and quality tweakers in their ranks

Gautam Gambhir

Listen to this article "Our batting unit has so much quality that it can take on any spin unit": Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir x 00:00

India head coach Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday expressed confidence in his batting unit’s capability to negate quality spin bowling, a challenge they are expected to face in the Test series against Bangladesh.

India batters, including star batter Virat Kohli, struggled against Sri Lankan spinners in the ODI-leg of the recent away white-ball series, leading to a tinge of apprehension ahead of the Bangladesh rubber. “Our batting unit has so much quality that it can take on any spin unit. There is a lot of difference between ODIs and Tests. It’s all about the mindset and working and strengthening your defence and once you have it, then you play around it,” Gambhir told the media on the eve of the opening Test.

The former Indian opener, himself an excellent player of spin in his playing days, conceded that Bangladesh have experienced and quality tweakers in their ranks. “They have a very good bowling attack. Shakib [Al Hasan] has got the experience. Mahidi [Hasan] is there as well. So, we know that there is talent in Bangladesh. The important thing is that we need to be switched on from Day One,” he added.

Gambhir accepted the fact that Bangladesh are coming off a brilliant Test series win over Pakistan, and added that India will not take the visitors lightly. “We respect everyone. We don’t take any opposition lightly. We are going to go out there and play the brand of cricket that we want to play because that is what champions do. They don’t look at the opposition.

“They try to control the game, they try to play the way they want to play the game. So, congratulations Bangladesh for what they’ve done against Pakistan. But it’s a new start, it’s a new series, it’s a new opposition as well for them,” said Gambhir.

