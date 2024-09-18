Commonwealth Weighlifting Championships: India's young weightlifters win 11 gold medals

Among the standout performers, Babulal Hembrom has etched his name in history by establishing both a Commonwealth and national record in the 49kg Youth Men’s category

Mina Santa showing off her medal at the 2024 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship (Pic: @achyuta_samanta/X)

Indian weightlifters have delivered an extraordinary performance at the 2024 Youth, Junior, and Senior (Men & Women) Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships, securing an impressive tally of 11 gold and three silver medals to date. This remarkable achievement underscores the nation’s growing prowess in the sport and highlights the dedication and talent of its athletes.

Among the standout performers, Babulal Hembrom has etched his name in history by establishing both a Commonwealth and national record in the 49kg Youth Men’s category. His exceptional lift of 114kg in the clean-and-jerk segment not only demonstrates his remarkable strength but also sets a new benchmark for future competitors.

Mina Santa has also made waves in the championships, shattering the national record in the 55kg Youth Women’s category. Her outstanding performance includes an impressive 81kg lift in the snatch and a 99kg effort in the clean-and-jerk, culminating in a total aggregate of 180kg. This achievement not only showcases her individual talent but also reinforces the potential of Indian athletes on the international stage.

Similarly, Bedabarat Bharali has distinguished himself by setting national records in both the snatch and clean-and-jerk within the 73kg Youth Men’s category. His combined efforts resulted in an aggregate lift of 200kg, further exemplifying the high standards that Indian weightlifters are reaching.

Among the gold medalists, a host of talented athletes have emerged, including Jyoshna Sabar, Akanksha Vyavahare, Ashmita Dhone, Bhargavi B, A Maharajan, V Kishor, T Madhavan, and Bolo Yalam, to name a few. Each of these athletes has contributed to the country’s impressive medal tally, highlighting the depth of talent within the Indian weightlifting community.

As the championships continue, the excitement surrounding these young athletes is palpable. Their success not only brings pride to their families and coaches but also inspires the next generation of weightlifters in India. The dedication, perseverance, and hard work that these athletes have demonstrated serve as a testament to the rigorous training and support systems in place.

The championship is set to conclude on September 21, and with the momentum that Indian weightlifters have gained, there is anticipation that more records may be broken and additional medals may be secured in the final days of competition. The determination of these athletes reflects a bright future for Indian weightlifting on both the Commonwealth and global stages.

In summary, the 2024 Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships have provided a platform for Indian athletes to shine. Their achievements, marked by record-breaking lifts and a significant medal haul, underscore the nation’s growing prominence in the sport. As we look forward to the conclusion of this event, there is no doubt that the remarkable performances witnessed thus far will inspire countless others to pursue excellence in weightlifting.

