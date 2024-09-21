We don’t want to finish 2nd: Arsenal’s Saliba ahead of City tie

“We will give everything, even more than last season, because we don’t want to finish second, third or fourth. We want to win this league and we’ll give everything”

Arsenal’s Premier League title ambitions face the ultimate test on Sunday when a relentless Erling Haaland aims to fire Manchester City five points clear of the Gunners at the top of the table.

Mikel Arteta’s men managed to stop City scoring twice last season, but still could not deny the English champions a record fourth consecutive Premier League title. For the past two seasons Arsenal have finished second to Pep Guardiola’s winning machine.

Centre-back pairing William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes are earning comparisons to legendary partnerships of the past, while goalkeeper David Raya has an extraordinary showreel of saves from the past month alone.

In five matches in all competitions, Arsenal have conceded just once—a goal that arrived when down to 10 men against Brighton. “We all want to achieve something. Winning this Premier League is not easy, but when you finish twice second, you want to win,” said Saliba.

“We will give everything, even more than last season, because we don’t want to finish second, third or fourth. We want to win this league and we’ll give everything.”

Many believe this is their season to end a 21-year wait to win the title since Arsene Wenger’s “Invincibles” romped to glory without losing a game. City remain their biggest obstacle, although the path could be cleared should the holders be hit by a points deduction for 115 alleged breaches of Premier League rules by the end of the campaign.

